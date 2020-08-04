How it works- Macro geopolitical economic trends

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:15
International news
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 04:45
Scrutinise your auto tax assessment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 05:10
Urgent court hearing for FITA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How to legally brew your own beer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucy Corne - founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - Will remote workers be the first international tourists?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Louw - Vice-Chair Southern Africa Tourism Services Assoc (SATSA) Youth Chapter
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Amnesty International on Zimbabwe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deprose Muchena - Director at Amnesty Int Southern Africa.
Today at 07:20
Healthcare funders v Council for Medical Schemes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Katlego Mothudi - Managing Director at Board of Healthcare Funders
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Navigating manhood and masculinity
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kopano Ratele
Prof Malose Langa - Counselling Psychologist and Associate Prof at Wits
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Sharna Fernandez
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 10:20
Western Cape Government defends 38 million rand PPE tender
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
PROFILE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 11:32
Flip Phone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:32
Learn to Earn
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Kruger
Today at 15:40
Book: "The Pink Line" by Mark Gevisser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable students and learners struggle to get basic necessities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The results are in! Here's how WC MECs scored on a recent lifestyle audit After subjecting his cabinet members to a full lifestyle audit Premier Alan Winde is encouraging other premiers to do the same. 4 August 2020 5:51 PM
Fitness industry to stage nationwide protest calling on g'ment to reopen sector Gyms and health enthusiasts will take to the streets on Wednesday to protest the continued closure of fitness facilities. 4 August 2020 3:37 PM
[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café Video footage shows a white sports car accelerate straight into Botanicum Cafe & Grill's sidewalk seating on Tuesday morning. 4 August 2020 3:04 PM
View all Local
Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA 'You have to wonder, where is leadership in our society now?' Bruce Whitfield interviews the CDE's Ann Bernstein. 4 August 2020 6:49 PM
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt' Former Eskom Group CEO Matshela Koko has scoffed at plans by Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup almost R4 bi... 4 August 2020 5:09 PM
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation "We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin. 4 August 2020 3:26 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
View all Business
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
How it works- Macro geopolitical economic trends

How it works- Macro geopolitical economic trends

4 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Brownwyn Williams/ Trend Translator and future finance specialist at flux trends 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

4 August 2020 9:23 PM

Business sector experts discuss the implications of big corporate companies freezing investment plans while some dis-invest in South Africa.   Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how macro geopolitical and economic trends work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

4 August 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

4 August 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of Mind 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cashbuild acquires The Building Company

4 August 2020 7:03 PM

Guest: Werner De Jager/ CEO at Cashbuild 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

4 August 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Norman McKechnie/ Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SA Inc cancelling it's plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment

4 August 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Ann Bernstein/ Executive Director at Center for Development and Enterprise 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday- Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story

3 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Vusi Thembekwayo/ Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book- The power of purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity

3 August 2020 7:44 PM

Guest: Richard Wright/ Entrepreneur and speaker 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explained: Tik Tok, Microsoft and Trump

3 August 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Craig Wilson/ Editor at Stuff Magazine 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

Business Politics

CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car

Local

EWN Highlights

US announces clinical trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19

4 August 2020 8:25 PM

Tourism will pick up in coming months, says Business Council

4 August 2020 6:20 PM

Zondo Inquiry told FS report on R255m asbestos eradication audit was 'useless'

4 August 2020 6:18 PM

