Southern African Agri initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them

Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to... 6 August 2020 6:49 PM
Fisheries Dept denies losing its grip on abalone poaching along Overberg coast The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) has denied allegations that abalone poachers operate with impunity in... 6 August 2020 5:03 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut . 6 August 2020 1:36 PM
German Covid-19 deniers accuse govt of stealing their freedom at Berlin rally Germany's political leaders have criticised some 20,000 protesters who marched through Berlin, calling Covid-19 a hoax and a consp... 6 August 2020 12:11 PM
Trump campaign ad shows fake doctored images of Biden painting him as dejected The Trump Campaign released a new ad endorsed by Donald Trump showing opponent Joe Biden looking alone and dejected. 6 August 2020 10:43 AM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted "If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore. 5 August 2020 1:15 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Southern African Agri initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them

Southern African Agri initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them

6 August 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Whitey Basson/ Former CEO at Shoprite 


Market Commentary

6 August 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Viv Govender/ Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss 

MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East

6 August 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita/ CFO at MTN Group 

ShapeShifter - The story of Afrika Tikkum

5 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Marc Lubner/ Group CEO at Afrika Tikkum 

How little you actually get from a third party claim

5 August 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:25 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

It seems unlikely that the world will ever forget the disruption of Covid-19, yet most did not think we would see something like this in 2020. Odds are you had not even heard of the Spanish flu of 1918 even though now you know lots about it. 

For those that lived through it, the expectation was that so much had been written and recorded about it that it would serve as a warning to never let it happen again. But it did.

Image credit: Gustavo Frazao 123rf.com

Global Health pandemic gives liberty a bloody nose- R2.2bn interim loss

5 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest" David Munro/ CEO at Liberty 

Market Commentary

5 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manger at Ninety One 

JSE ltd interim results show the effect of Covid 19

5 August 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Dr Leila Fourie/ CEO at JSE 

How it works- Macro geopolitical economic trends

4 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Brownwyn Williams/ Trend Translator and future finance specialist at flux trends 

Trending

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

Local Opinion Politics

Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance

Local

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Politics Business Opinion Elections

EWN Highlights

Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all - WHO chief

6 August 2020 6:19 PM

UK colonialist Rhodes has fallen in his home town as museum changes its name

6 August 2020 5:50 PM

KZN likely to overtake Gauteng as SA’s COVID-19 epicentre - Mkhize

6 August 2020 5:40 PM

