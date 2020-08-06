At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record exports season to the US

Streaming issues? Report here
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
CT Deeds Office could be dragged back to court over repeated closures The Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA) says the Cape Town Deeds Office has failed to comply with a court ruling ordering it to... 6 August 2020 6:49 PM
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with allege... 6 August 2020 7:26 PM
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It's not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' "This is good stuff," says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record exports season to the US

At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record exports season to the US

6 August 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Justin Chadwick/ CEO at Citrus Growers Association 


Small Business Focus

6 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds

6 August 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive Director at Galileo  Capital 

Southern African Agri initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them

6 August 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Whitey Basson/ Former CEO at Shoprite 

Market Commentary

6 August 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Viv Govender/ Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss 

MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East

6 August 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita/ CFO at MTN Group 

ShapeShifter - The story of Afrika Tikkum

5 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Marc Lubner/ Group CEO at Afrika Tikkum 

How little you actually get from a third party claim

5 August 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

A warning for the future, we do not think enough about our actions

5 August 2020 7:25 PM

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough

It seems unlikely that the world will ever forget the disruption of Covid-19, yet most did not think we would see something like this in 2020. Odds are you had not even heard of the Spanish flu of 1918 even though now you know lots about it. 

For those that lived through it, the expectation was that so much had been written and recorded about it that it would serve as a warning to never let it happen again. But it did.

Image credit: Gustavo Frazao 123rf.com

Global Health pandemic gives liberty a bloody nose- R2.2bn interim loss

5 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest" David Munro/ CEO at Liberty 

Macron calls for international probe into Beirut blast

6 August 2020 8:39 PM

6 August 2020 8:39 PM

Trump vows executive actions on emergency coronavirus relief

6 August 2020 8:25 PM

6 August 2020 8:25 PM

Vaccine hesitancy: Speed of COVID-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns

6 August 2020 7:54 PM

6 August 2020 7:54 PM

