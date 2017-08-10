How Naspers propped up apartheid and the National Party (and profited in return)

Despite being one of the few animals that think about the future, we don’t think far enough



It seems unlikely that the world will ever forget the disruption of Covid-19, yet most did not think we would see something like this in 2020. Odds are you had not even heard of the Spanish flu of 1918 even though now you know lots about it.



For those that lived through it, the expectation was that so much had been written and recorded about it that it would serve as a warning to never let it happen again. But it did.



Image credit: Gustavo Frazao 123rf.com

