Market Commentary

Latest Local
Cape Point restaurant, shop and funicular closed until provincial borders reopen The funicular, shop and restaurant at Cape Point remain closed until government approves the reopening of interpovincial travel. 11 August 2020 5:49 PM
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
SA's first-ever digital census being tested Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA explains the new approach to census-taking. 11 August 2020 1:47 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Teacher unions calls for negotiation not disruption as Grade 7s return to school Professional Educators' Union's Ben Machipi says schools must not be disrupted but is awaiting a meeting with the DBE. 11 August 2020 10:04 AM
Minster De Lille vows to make Beitbridge border fence report public An investigation into the R37 million fence found several alleged procurements and fraud committed by 14 senior PWD officials. 10 August 2020 1:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

11 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ from wealth and Investments at FNB 


How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption

11 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson/ Editor at News24

Africa Business Focus

11 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC Africa 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 August 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them

11 August 2020 7:07 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and chairman at Intellidex 

Eskom pays over R100 million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners

11 August 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Linda Mateza/ Chief Executive and Principal officer at Eskom pension and provident fund 

Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo Commision

11 August 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Erin Bates/ Freelance Journalist at Daily Maverick 

Make Money Mondays

10 August 2020 8:05 PM

Tashmia Ismail-Saville | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)

Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick

10 August 2020 7:33 PM

Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity

10 August 2020 7:20 PM

Dave Kruger  | CEO at SACES

Trending

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

Business Politics

Hawks bust 16 cops running drug operation out of OR Tambo Airport

Local

Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime?

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Zimbabwe govt defends arrests, denies kidnappings and hardship

11 August 2020 7:56 PM

Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast

11 August 2020 7:38 PM

Police hunt 6 suspects after robbery at Bryanston jewellery store

11 August 2020 7:27 PM

