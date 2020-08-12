SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women. 12 August 2020 5:56 PM
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliame... 12 August 2020 4:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyri... 12 August 2020 12:43 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

12 August 2020 6:40 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management 


Consumer ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiters' tip is illegal and immoral

12 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges

12 August 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Lorna Scott/ Co- founder and Creative Director of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery 

Market Commentary

12 August 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption

11 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson/ Editor at News24

Africa Business Focus

11 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC Africa 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 August 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them

11 August 2020 7:07 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and chairman at Intellidex 

Eskom pays over R100 million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners

11 August 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Linda Mateza/ Chief Executive and Principal officer at Eskom pension and provident fund 

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

Local

Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say

Business

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Local Business Lifestyle

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million, WHO warns against despair

12 August 2020 7:52 PM

Zikalala appeals to public to take COVID-19 seriously as KZN overtakes WC cases

12 August 2020 7:13 PM

Theft of R200m from Popcru’s investment arm behind union infighting, court hears

12 August 2020 5:41 PM

