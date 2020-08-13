Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
GBV workshops on the Cape Flats
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Piwe Mpahlwa - Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding Trainer at Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative
Today at 05:10
UIF Ters applications to start paying out on Monday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
It's more than 'journalism I agree with' and 'fake news'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Salim Karim
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Alan Committie
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Latest Local
CTICC field hospital to close its doors as Western Cape Covid-19 cases drop Premier Alan Winde says the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) field hospital will be decommissioned over the next... 13 August 2020 5:58 PM
Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says the Covid-19 recovery rate in the province has shot up due to a reduced... 13 August 2020 3:37 PM
Load shedding: We share the frustrations of the people of South Africa - Eskom "Eskom hopes that by September next year we’ll have broken the back of load shedding," says Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 13 August 2020 1:15 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on province's Covid-19 response Premier Alan Winde is streaming live on Facebook at a digital press conference. 13 August 2020 12:02 PM
Western Cape secession 'a completely dumb idea that legally can never happen' Constitutional law expert De Vos says Parliament has to amend the Constitution with two-thirds majority which will never happen. 13 August 2020 9:40 AM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
South African residential property is rapidly and unexpectedly recovering – FNB Pent-up demand, excess supply and record low interest rates are fuelling the unforeseen recovery, says Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 August 2020 11:35 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Exams start on 5 November – here’s the rather complicated schedule "Exams officially start with English," says Elijah Mhlanga (Dept of Basic Education). "1.1m people are writing - a mammoth task!" 13 August 2020 9:03 AM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

13 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus- Pavlo has a new book and looks into the changes brought into play during a crisis

13 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance feature: FOMO investment strategy

13 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor abd Executive Director at Calileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A review of Power Points new rehearsal function presenter coach

13 August 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland/ Owner at Missing Link 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Augmented reality game landlord Go has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties

13 August 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Adam Longhorn/ Head of studio at Reality Games 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there light at end of covid 19 tunnel? what happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown

13 August 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington/ Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fuel sales have dropped significantly

13 August 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Reggie Sibiya/ CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

12 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nick Booth/ CEO at Corobrik

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiters' tip is illegal and immoral

12 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No official word on when Ramaphosa will address the nation

Local Politics

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

Business Opinion Politics

Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years

Business Local Opinion Lifestyle

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

13 August 2020 8:45 PM

Ex-South Africa skipper Smith hits back at race bias claims

13 August 2020 8:37 PM

Lebanon assembly ratifies state of emergency after deadly Beirut blast

13 August 2020 8:16 PM

