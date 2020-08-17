Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write- downs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Back to gym we go!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Grant Austin - Spokesperson at FitSA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Will Discovery allow members the option of avoiding gyms?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Another cyber attack. Are your details safe?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Rosewarne - Managing Director at Wolfpack Information Risk
Today at 07:07
Fita: cigarette fight isn't over
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Today at 07:20
Major retail chains get ready for legal tobacco and alcohol sales
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Bradshaw - Marketing Director at Pick n Pay
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Mbali Ntuli's challenge to Steenhuisen in race for DA top spot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - DA - KZN
Today at 08:21
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Kenny - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 08:45
Queues outside bottle stores forming?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - EWN News Editor - Cape Town
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on the ANC's parliamentary "power grab"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:08
Lockdown level2 trading regulations leaves some retailers unhappy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How SA hotels are preparing for level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
When are our libraries reopening ?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rachel Thompson - Insights Director at GfK South Africa
Today at 11:32
Mauritius oil spill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Hikers face bitter cold as snow apparently hits Table Mountain Storm Report SA has posted a video of hikers filming the snow on Table Mountain in Cape Town. One man can be heard saying, "What w... 17 August 2020 6:06 PM
Makers of Marlboro and Chesterfield working hard to restock stores across SA Philip Morris International, the second-largest tobacco company in SA, says it's working day and night to distribute its best-sell... 17 August 2020 4:02 PM
View all Local
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Demystifying the Disaster Management Act and how it is used for Covid-19 Prof Elmien du Plessis at North West University says understanding how the legislature framwork works helps ease public concerns. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Virgin Active may remain closed this week while other boutique gyms get going South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active says it will delay the reopening of its fitness clubs this week. 17 August 2020 12:49 PM
View all Business
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

