Market Commentary

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
The German money
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 05:46
Copyright Amendment Bill
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chola Makgamathe - Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Demand for tutors at a high?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Miller - Founder and CEO at Teach Me 2
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Interprovincial travel means we can all take in Namaqualand flower season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eugene Marinus - Curator at Hantam National Botanical Gardens
Dianna Martin - Experience Northern Cape, GM Marketing and Promotions
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: R15billion Harbour Arch gets go-ahead from City
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Neilson - Deputy Mayor
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence concerns as commuter numbers rise under level two
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Stories from the Hospital of Hope
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nabeela Amien
Kennedy Efugenum - Operations Manager at Hospital of Hope
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Effective PPE's and hand sanitisers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quinton Richards
Today at 10:20
Public Libraries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ronel Viljoen
Today at 10:45
The gap between public and private schools,
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKY{E: consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Covid-19 fatalities - a race lottery? A report by the NICD found black Africans and coloured people are more likely to die if admitted to hospital with Covid-19. 18 August 2020 6:07 PM
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependen... 18 August 2020 5:03 PM
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how... Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs. 18 August 2020 3:50 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged. 18 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi's spirits over the past few months. They're not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It's official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It's possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

18 August 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National


How it works: Business Rescue at a time of Covid, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants, State Capture and how it is even affecting some elephants

18 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Cloete Murray | Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner  at Sechaba Trust

Africa Business Focus - debt weighing on Emerging markets

18 August 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

18 August 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day

18 August 2020 7:07 PM

Guest: Paul Cluver | Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate

The complicated logistics behind a liquor retailer

18 August 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Jason McEvoy | COO at Norman Goodfellows

Inter-provincial travelling is now permitted in SA. Will the sector be resuscitated?

18 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

            Lee-Anne Bac | Director for tourism and travel at BDO

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Business Book: 'The Number Bias- How numbers lead and Mislead Us"

17 August 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Sanne Blauw/ Author, Economic and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent 

Now that the economy has opened up to level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?

17 August 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investment at Ninety One 

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,510 to 226,914: RKI
19 August 2020 5:18 AM

19 August 2020 5:18 AM

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal
18 August 2020 9:16 PM

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote
18 August 2020 8:52 PM

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

