Market Commentary

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
The German money
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 05:46
Copyright Amendment Bill
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chola Makgamathe - Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Demand for tutors at a high?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Miller - Founder and CEO at Teach Me 2
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Interprovincial travel means we can all take in Namaqualand flower season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eugene Marinus - Curator at Hantam National Botanical Gardens
Dianna Martin - Experience Northern Cape, GM Marketing and Promotions
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: R15billion Harbour Arch gets go-ahead from City
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Neilson - Deputy Mayor
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence concerns as commuter numbers rise under level two
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Stories from the Hospital of Hope
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nabeela Amien
Kennedy Efugenum - Operations Manager at Hospital of Hope
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Effective PPE's and hand sanitisers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quinton Richards
Today at 10:20
Public Libraries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ronel Viljoen
Today at 10:45
The gap between public and private schools,
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKY{E: consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
