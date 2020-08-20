Explained: The Experian attack

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
UFS Prof appointed as head of WHO Regional Expert Advisory Committee in Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa - Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of the Free State (UFS)
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Oscar van Heerden
David Coltart
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes... 20 August 2020 6:12 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons? Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this... 20 August 2020 4:26 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register "Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable). 20 August 2020 2:26 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Explained: The Experian attack

Explained: The Experian attack

20 August 2020 7:11 PM

Guest: John Mc Loughlin 


Small Business Focus: How to sell a business for R100m in 20 years

20 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Fouder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market

20 August 2020 7:48 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Side hustle masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown

20 August 2020 7:46 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous/ Founder at NicHarry 

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid

20 August 2020 7:09 PM

Guest: Charles Savage/ Group CEO at Purple Group Limited 

Market Commentary

20 August 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Standard Bank hangs on to it's division while half- year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Sim Tshabalala/ CEO at Standard Bank 

Bank fraud and parking pay machines

19 August 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Epic battle royal between Apple, Google and Fortnite

19 August 2020 7:27 PM

Here are some of the arguments that will form part of the discussion around the upcoming court case to determine if Apple and Google have to change the fees policy or if Epic will be made to take it or leave it. The implications are significant for more than just the three companies involved.

Image credit: Yael Weiss

Curro releases results and ramps up online learning

19 August 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Andries Greyling/ CEO at Curro Holdings 

Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law

Business Local

Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

Business

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Judge rejects Trump bid to halt release of financial records

20 August 2020 8:34 PM

Belarus opens criminal case into effort to 'seize power'

20 August 2020 8:00 PM

Ecowas to send envoys to Mali, stands by ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

20 August 2020 7:35 PM

