Leadership during covid 19- coffee shops missing morning school and office run

Latest Local
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Afric... 24 August 2020 7:04 PM
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the Na... 24 August 2020 6:30 PM
'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book' With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice... 24 August 2020 5:32 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Leadership during covid 19- coffee shops missing morning school and office run

Leadership during covid 19- coffee shops missing morning school and office run

24 August 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Dareen Levy/ CEO at Vida e cafe 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

Business Books feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite

24 August 2020 7:41 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from farmers brands

24 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Natasha Sideris/ Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants 

Why is there unhappiness about the latest Icasa appointments

24 August 2020 7:07 PM

Guest: Duncan McLeod/ Founder and Editor at Techcentral 

Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

24 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas/ Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group 

An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard

24 August 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: JP Landman/ Visiting Professor at University of Free State 

Absa's numbers hit by covid effects

24 August 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane

21 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Sandra  Bold  | Founder at Afromontane

Market Commentary

21 August 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

EWN Highlights

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

