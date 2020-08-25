Imperial Logistics takes a covid 19 hit

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Despite Covid-19, South Africans are still making plans to immigrate
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bastien Trelcat - Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group
Today at 21:05
The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rebone Sankara Tau - Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team
Today at 22:05
Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tlalane Ntuli - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tou... 25 August 2020 6:39 PM
What you need to know about prescribed debt... Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt. 25 August 2020 5:43 PM
No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcemen... 25 August 2020 5:05 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What's it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA's 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings. 25 August 2020 3:55 PM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it's a new world record. "I'd like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What's it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA's 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Imperial Logistics takes a covid 19 hit

Imperial Logistics takes a covid 19 hit

25 August 2020 7:08 PM

Guest: Mahommed Akoojee/ CEO at Imperial Logistics 


How it works- Vaccine trails in SA

25 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr Glenda Gray/ CEO at medical Research Council 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 August 2020 7:59 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Africa Business Focus

25 August 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Dianna Games/ Chief Executive at Africa at Work 

Basic education dept launched Woza Matrics, a free to air television initiative that is aimed at supporting y=the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID 19

25 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Nicky Newtown- King/ Former CEO at JSE

25 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Nicky Newtown- King/ Former CEO at JSE 

Market Commentary

25 August 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investments at FNB 

An early indicator shows economic activity likely fell by just over 30% in May

25 August 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: Annabel Bishop/ Chief Economist at Investec 

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

Business Books feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite

24 August 2020 7:41 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from farmers brands

24 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Natasha Sideris/ Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants 

