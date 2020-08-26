B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jana Marx - Journalist at Netwerk24
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend' Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live. 26 August 2020 2:18 PM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
View all Local
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) an... 26 August 2020 5:45 PM
City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners. 26 August 2020 12:21 PM
View all Politics
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown

B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown

26 August 2020 7:07 PM

Robert Legh | Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand

26 August 2020 7:09 PM

Andy Hall | CEO at Adcock Ingram

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

26 August 2020 6:57 PM

Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank loses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19

26 August 2020 6:54 PM

Mike  Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works- Vaccine trials in SA

25 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr Glenda Gray/ CEO at Medical Research Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 August 2020 7:59 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

25 August 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Dianna Games/ Chief Executive at Africa at Work 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Imperial Logistics takes a covid 19 hit

25 August 2020 7:08 PM

Guest: Mahommed Akoojee/ CEO at Imperial Logistics 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic education dept launched Woza Matrics, a free to air television initiative that is aimed at supporting y=the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID 19

25 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Nicky Newtown- King/ Former CEO at JSE 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

25 August 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investments at FNB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

Local

Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

Local Politics

Natasha Mazzone on her 'no holds barred' open letter to Pravin Gordhan

Local

EWN Highlights

Kremlin says Navalny not poisoned as West urges probe

26 August 2020 6:51 PM

Nehawu to appeal court ruling prohibiting strike at NHLS

26 August 2020 6:14 PM

Court told Delvina Europa (6) smothered to death

26 August 2020 6:12 PM

