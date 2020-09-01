Market Commentary

Today at 07:07 R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 07:20 Santam's Covid court battle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Nicolene Schoeman-Louw - Attorney at Schoeman Law Incorporated

Today at 07:40 Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Xolisa Dyeshana - Creative Director at Joe Public

Jason Harrison - Group managing director at M&C Saatchi Abel

Monalisa Zwambila - CEO of Riverbed

Today at 08:21 Wenesday Panel continued Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Cape Town Tourism Bounce Back Today with Kieno Kammies

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Today at 10:08 RASA says some restaurants not abiding by the law Today with Kieno Kammies

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Today at 10:45 World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris Today with Kieno Kammies

Pascal Hardy

Today at 11:05 Huge global success of "Jerusalema" Today with Kieno Kammies

Master KG

Today at 11:32 #RideWithMe Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

