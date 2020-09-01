Africa Business Focus

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:07
R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 07:20
Santam's Covid court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw - Attorney at Schoeman Law Incorporated
Today at 07:40
Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolisa Dyeshana - Creative Director at Joe Public
Jason Harrison - Group managing director at M&C Saatchi Abel
Monalisa Zwambila - CEO of Riverbed
Today at 08:21
Wenesday Panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town Tourism Bounce Back
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:08
RASA says some restaurants not abiding by the law
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:45
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:05
Huge global success of "Jerusalema"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Master KG
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
MINISTER KUBAYI-NGUBANE APPEALS AGAINST NON-COMPLIANCE BY RESTAURANTS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kubayi Ngubane
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane - Minister at National Department of Tourism
