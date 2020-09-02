Market Commentary

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index
In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.
Image credit: QuoteInspector
