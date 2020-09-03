Market Commentary

Guest: Rudy van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Guy Leitch/ M,anaging Editor at SA Flyer MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Mark/ CEO at TruworthsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ashwin Goolab/ Consulting Partner at EY Africa, India and Middle EastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lize Lambrechts/ CEO at SantamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bongiwe Kunene/ MD at Banking Association South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index
In 1928, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was expanded to list 30 stocks, 92 years later there are still 30 stocks that make up the index, but on 1 September 2020 the last original stock, ExxonMobil was removed. This is the story of how the index came about, how it helped investors better understand the market and if it still can.
Image credit: QuoteInspector