Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff

Latest Local
Homeless and landless people are also protected by the Constitution, says Prof Property law expert Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel says authorities cannot ignore the nuance and complexity surrounding land... 4 September 2020 4:48 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff

4 September 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: André de Ruyter | Group CEO at Eskom 


Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories

4 September 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: James Melvill | MD at Melvill & Moon

Market Commentary

4 September 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

Small Business Focus- Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it

3 September 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance feature_ I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must i do?

3 September 2020 7:49 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Comair will hopefully begin flying again in December

3 September 2020 7:47 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch/ M,anaging Editor at SA Flyer Magazine 

Truworths results

3 September 2020 7:13 PM

Guest: Michael Mark/ CEO at Truworths 

EY is offering free MBAs

3 September 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Ashwin Goolab/ Consulting Partner at EY Africa, India and Middle East 

Market Commentary

3 September 2020 6:52 PM

Guest: Rudy van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Short term insurer Santam's finances reeling from the effects of hard lockdown claims

3 September 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Lize Lambrechts/ CEO at Santam 

CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Outa to ‘keep close eye’ on Eskom disciplinary processes

4 September 2020 8:30 PM

St Helena Bay community to march for justice for Leo Williams

4 September 2020 8:20 PM

Numsa takes Comair to court to force it to pay salaries

4 September 2020 8:04 PM

