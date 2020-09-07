Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson and Josh Suskewicz

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Nafiz Modack responds to allegations made against him
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafiz Modack
Today at 08:21
Gardening centres show green shoots after lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Stodel - Director at Stodels
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SARS Commissioner-Tax Amendment Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Jane Goodal Institute Latest-Baboon latest-Kataza still missing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
GDP figures out today: implications of current economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 11:05
Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF
Today at 11:32
Mount Fletcher lady starts vintage car restoration business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nosipho Kholutsoane
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:23
The South African Human Rights Commission to investigate racist Clicks ad
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 12:27
Responsibilities march organizers have to undertake
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Malematja
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: SA GDP nose dives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:14
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
How it works: Investment advice during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
HWS: Paintball guns used against baboons are meant to be painful, most effective Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) says the use of paintball markers is the most effective mechanism to drive baboons out of urban are... 7 September 2020 5:33 PM
Expert says caracals known to use the coastline after Clifton beach sighting The Urban Caracal Project (UCP) says it's not uncommon for caracals to travel along the coastline following a recent sighting film... 7 September 2020 4:49 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public' Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham. 7 September 2020 9:33 AM
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred. 7 September 2020 1:40 PM
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson and Josh Suskewicz

Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson and Josh Suskewicz

7 September 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The history of corruption in SA

7 September 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Prof Steven Friedman | Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's former CEO Tshediso Matona testifies at the Zondo Commission

7 September 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

7 September 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Tracy Brodziak | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks CEO speaks on attacks by a political party following bad advertising campaign

7 September 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Vikesh Ramsunder | CEO at Clicks Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Actuarial Society releases updated Covid-19 Model

7 September 2020 6:20 PM

Guest: Barry Childs | Chair of the Healthcare Committee at Actuarial Society

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories

4 September 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: James Melvill | MD at Melvill & Moon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

4 September 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom managers suspended. Claims of "apathetic behaviour" by some management staff

4 September 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: André de Ruyter | Group CEO at Eskom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

