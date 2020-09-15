How it works- Marine conservation. aquariums and the role business can play

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
An update on the situation in Mali
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Allan Ngari - Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 05:46
"Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How is City of Cape Town gearing up for summer fire season?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
CapeNature Access Week is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Loren Pavitt - Acting Senior Manager: Communication Services at Cape Nature
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Why ANC's Zim flight is just plane wrong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT
Today at 07:20
Who let the dogs out? Doesn't matter, says the Supreme Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: the social challenges facing our older women
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gertrude Fester-Wicomb - Honorary professor in the Centre for African Studies at UCT
Dave Burstein - Founder at Datingbuzz
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
How it works- Marine conservation. aquariums and the role business can play

How it works- Marine conservation. aquariums and the role business can play

15 September 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Maryke Musson/ CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Africa Business Focus

15 September 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 September 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ARC Investments: It cannot be business over the medium term

15 September 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Johan van der Merwe/ Co-CEO at ARC Investments 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-commerce to be worth R225bn in SA in 5 years as expectations change

15 September 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Aluwani Thenga/ Executive head of Merchant Services Growth at RMB and FNB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

15 September 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From wealth and Investments at FNB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's new management goes after what it is owned with vigour - one municipality at a time

15 September 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Saville/ Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition

14 September 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Sam Beckbessinger | Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bidvest Full year annual results

14 September 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Lindsay Ralphs | CEO at Bidvest

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

