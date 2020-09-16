Motus Financial results

Guest: Osman Arbee/ CEO at Motus
Guest: Dr Glenda Gray/ CEO at Medical Research Council
Sandile Zungu/ President of the black Business Council
Martin Kingston/ Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa
Busisiwe Mavuso/ CEO at Business Leadership SA
Guest: Wouter Vermeulen/ General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLMLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adrian Gore/ Founder & Group Chief Executive officer at Discovery limitedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maryke Musson/ CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Bishop | Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan van der Merwe/ Co-CEO at ARC InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Aluwani Thenga/ Executive head of Merchant Services Growth at RMB and FNBLISTEN TO PODCAST