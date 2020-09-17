SARB makes no changes to interest rate

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
Economic round-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
125
Today at 08:21
CITY FAVES : District Six Museum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Guests
Clifford Coonan
125
Today at 10:33
Entrepreneurs urged to apply for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist
Guests
Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips: The art of losing, why is this important for our work and personal lives.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 12:10
Are the Hawks investigating strategic fuel fund's sibusiso Gamede for corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
125
Today at 12:15
alleged murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
125
Today at 12:23
ATM REVIVES ITS MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE IN RAMAPHOSA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
125
Today at 12:40
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions - who is spreading this misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
125
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up