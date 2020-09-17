What is personal coaching and how could it be helpful in these times?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Economic round-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 08:21
CITY FAVES : District Six Museum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 10:33
Entrepreneurs urged to apply for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andiswa Gumede - SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme Specialist
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips: The art of losing, why is this important for our work and personal lives.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 12:10
Are the Hawks investigating strategic fuel fund's sibusiso Gamede for corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Godfrey Moagi - CEO at Central Energy Fund
Today at 12:15
alleged murder of anaesthetist, Dr Abdulhay Munshi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie Zimmelman - CEO at South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (SASA)
Natalie Zimmelman - at ...
Today at 12:23
ATM REVIVES ITS MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE IN RAMAPHOSA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbusiso Mnwabe - National spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Today at 12:40
Abductions in SA - debunking spike in abductions - who is spreading this misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Jean le Roux - Disinformation researcher & former investigative journalist at Digital Forensic Research Lab.
Today at 12:45
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Glenn Bownes - Chief sub-editor at News24
Latest Local
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
SA govt hasn't released list of restricted countries when global travel resumes Wesgro CEO Tim Harris has warned people not to circulate an outdated travel advisory list. An official list for level 1 has not ye... 17 September 2020 4:48 PM
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD. 17 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Local
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
No change to repo rate - 'Perhaps we've seen the bottom of interest rates' Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) on the reasons for the decision announced by SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago. 17 September 2020 8:38 PM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
View all Business
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

