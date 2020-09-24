Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
South African History Retold by Khethiwe Zulu
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Khethiwe Zulu - Author
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy and the Moral Code
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
View all Business
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy

Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy

24 September 2020 6:55 PM

Karl Westvig | CEO at Retail Capital 


Small Business Focus: "How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future"

24 September 2020 8:07 PM

Tshepo Phakathi | Founder  at Kaello Business Hub

Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction

24 September 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Palesa Legolo Author 

Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)

24 September 2020 7:24 PM

Sakhumzi Maqubela | Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant

Covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society

24 September 2020 7:03 PM

Clayton Hayward | Co-founder at uKheshe 

Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic

24 September 2020 6:33 PM

Shawn  Theunissen | Founder and Manager  at Property Point 

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 6:22 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse 

Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:18 PM

Anthony  Govender | Founder & CEO at ASI

Remember the "Drive a new car for R699 a month" fiasco? There is a new development...

23 September 2020 7:38 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming

23 September 2020 7:34 PM

Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital 

Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft

Business Local

Business Local

2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one

Business Lifestyle

Business Lifestyle

'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike'

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Police vow to clamp down on lawlessness after threats against foreign nationals

24 September 2020 8:46 PM

PSL announces DStv as new Premiership sponsors

24 September 2020 8:12 PM

Masuku accuses DA's Jack Bloom of misleading public over Nasrec hospital costs

24 September 2020 6:36 PM

