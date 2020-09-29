SAA's bailout hangs in the balance forcing BRP to suspend SAA's operations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: Childhood Sexual Abuse
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Paul 1
James 1
Brian Blem
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Will BMW need to pay up for 'appropriating' local muso's song for Gusheshe ad? BMW's Heritage Month campaign features a Kwesta hit which samples another band's music. Advertising expert Andy Rice weighs in. 29 September 2020 8:42 PM
Gauteng govt blew R1.2 billion on ICU field hospitals that still aren't complete Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says the Gauteng government has spent more than R1 billion on incomplete field hospitals whil... 29 September 2020 6:16 PM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold SAA's business rescue practitioners decide to suspend airline operations. Bruce Whitfield gets comment from the experts. 29 September 2020 7:49 PM
How did economy shed 2.2m jobs in Q2, but unemployment rate still fell sharply? 'It's an abnormal report in abnormal times'. Paul Berkowitz (CEO, Hlaziya Solutions) makes sense of Stats SA unemployment figures. 29 September 2020 6:46 PM
Action SA confident of appealing IEC decision to reject application to register The work of the new political organisation founded by Herman Mashaba will not be stopped, says chairperson Michael Beaumont. 29 September 2020 1:53 PM
Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002 Disposable incomes, however, are evaporating fast, leading to a marked deterioration in the ratio between debt and income. 29 September 2020 3:26 PM
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price' "The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900? 29 September 2020 2:31 PM
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work "When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks. 29 September 2020 12:33 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent? There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away. 29 September 2020 9:34 AM
'Cyclists have the same rights as motorists on the road' Pedal Power Association chair Steve Hayward says Cape Town law states motorists have to pass cyclists at a distance of 1.5 metres. 29 September 2020 7:25 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
SAA's bailout hangs in the balance forcing BRP to suspend SAA's operations

SAA's bailout hangs in the balance forcing BRP to suspend SAA's operations

29 September 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex


Investment School - Winners out of Covid and where to look for the next few years.

29 September 2020 8:14 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Africa Business Focus

29 September 2020 7:32 PM

Guest:  Chris Bishop | Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's)  at CNBC Africa

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

29 September 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

BRP suspend SAA operations with immediate effect

29 September 2020 7:05 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Market Commentary

29 September 2020 6:35 PM

Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

A critical look at the latest unemployment numbers

29 September 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Paul Berkowitz | CEO at Hlaziya  Solutions

Other People's Money Kevin Lings, Stanlib's chief economist

28 September 2020 8:25 PM

Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Business Book - Secure Your Retirement

28 September 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce Cameron | Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star

Household debt falls for 1st time since 2002

Business

SAA bailout in the balance? BRPs put airline operations on hold

Business Politics

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Weather Watch: Cloudy Wednesday forecast with isolated showers

29 September 2020 7:56 PM

CATCH IT LIVE: Trump and Biden go head-to-head in US pre-election debate

29 September 2020 7:46 PM

Blackhead director denies influencing FS official to get R255m asbestos tender

29 September 2020 7:27 PM

