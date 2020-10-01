Spur appoints former Famous Brands executive as new CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns. 1 October 2020 6:53 PM
View all Local
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges. 1 October 2020 11:08 AM
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station. 1 October 2020 10:32 AM
View all Politics
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not actually work Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades 30 September 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
Prof says one million global Covid-19 deaths still lower than previous pandemics Professor Guy Richards says the global Covid-19 death toll is relatively small when compared to the total population and other glo... 29 September 2020 4:38 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde "Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde. 30 September 2020 9:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Spur appoints former Famous Brands executive as new CEO

Spur appoints former Famous Brands executive as new CEO

1 October 2020 7:09 PM

Guest: Shawn Stockigt | Former CEO (currently on sabbatical) at Cadiz


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance Feature - Prescribed Assets

1 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Exiting a business

1 October 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Agriculture growth momentum will continue into 2021

1 October 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist  at FNB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA should consider a 10 year driver's license to deal with backlog - Outa

1 October 2020 6:59 PM

Guest:  Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

1 October 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government releases 700 000 hectares of vacant land for agriculture use

1 October 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Prof Johan Kirsten | professor in agricultural economics and director of the Bureau for Economic Research  at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Take Two... after featuring mining magnate Neal Froneman in 2013 as a Shapeshfiter, we pick up on his incredible career seven years later

30 September 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Neal Froneman | Chief Executive Officer at Sibanye-Stillwater

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - The FSCA today spoke about the importance of Treating Customers Fairly focusing on the Consumer space, Regulatory Policy, and Enforcement.

30 September 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An inconvenient truth - plastic recycling does not work

30 September 2020 7:25 PM

Most plastic was never intended to be recycled, but we have believed the story for decades

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde

Local

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

Business Politics

Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

World Lifestyle

I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Caster Semenya's lawyer explains why they want to appeal ban ruling

1 October 2020 8:16 PM

WC Premier Winde says all travellers should be allowed into SA

1 October 2020 7:58 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Gloomy Friday as weather service issues warning for Gauteng

1 October 2020 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA