SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes | Tel: 0737365357 |
Guest: Nerina Visser | Strategist and Advisor at ETF SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adetunji Omotola | Independent African AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hermann Pretorius | Deputy Head of Policy Research at SA Institute of Race Relations
Leon Campher | CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)
Guest: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Pali LehohlaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business ConsultantsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux TrendsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tami Ngalo | CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winnersLISTEN TO PODCAST