Other people's money: Herman Mashaba- Businessman turned politician

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Reflections on the ANC
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 05:46
Political Party Funding Act
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Mahlangu - Chief Executive for Political Party Funding at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Water restrictions lifted in *most* of the province
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: using AI to maximise crop yields
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Germishuys
Today at 06:55
Busting 'myths' about the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caryn Gootkin
Today at 07:07
SAPS top brass list of shame
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
CoCT to amend policy on the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, a member of the mayoral committee for community services and health
Today at 08:07
Sad state of SA political parties: A voter's dilemma
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo - Political analyst and research director at the Democracy and Governance Programme at Unisa
Today at 08:21
Could gargle test for Covid-19 be a viable alternative to swab test?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Iles - Chief scientific officer at MAPS sciences
Today at 08:45
Summer Concert series called off
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Allenby - Spokesperson at The National Zoological Gardens Of South Africa
Today at 13:07
On the couch - John Maytham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Travel - Wine Flies Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Access to Mental Health Care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music - Reggie Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reggie Peace
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
