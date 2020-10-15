Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:08
Special Investigations Unit is probing over 5000 (13%) of Eskom's Staff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED. 15 October 2020 5:26 PM
Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to suspend Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker pending the outcome of an investigation in... 15 October 2020 4:48 PM
Msimang echoes Mbalula's comments around MKMVA's credibility Mavuso Msimang says the MKMVA has no status and should not even have an office at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters. 15 October 2020 4:23 PM
View all Local
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in pri... 15 October 2020 5:39 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
South Africa’s kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment. 15 October 2020 12:38 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

15 October 2020 6:37 PM

Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx |


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan

15 October 2020 6:21 PM

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market

14 October 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?

14 October 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use

14 October 2020 7:25 PM

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 

One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks. 

An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate. 

Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.

Image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of Magda Wierzycka, on Gupta Leaks

14 October 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Prof Anton Harber | Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom wants telecom authorities to scrutinize Vodacom and Rain deal

14 October 2020 6:58 PM

Guest:  Dobek Pater | Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

14 October 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Measuring the ripple effects of a tax hike on the economy - should there be one

14 October 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Kyle Mandy | Tax policy leader at PWC 
 Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School: How new investors can understand risk

13 October 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Kristia  Van Heerden | CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

Business Politics

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

Local

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

15 October 2020 6:24 PM

Final call for SAA rescue as budget looms

15 October 2020 5:02 PM

Govt's allocated R100 billion to stimulate jobs, says Ramaphosa

15 October 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA