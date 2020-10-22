Recovery plan may well stimulate economy but MTBPS must avoid ‘tax avalanche’

Guest: James Formby | Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Woodburn/ Managing Director at Amrop Woodburn MannLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mteto Nyati | CEO at AltronLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vikesh Ramsunder | CEO at Clicks Group |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rhulani Mathebula | Acting group executive Generation at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gideon Galloway | CEO at King Price InsuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST