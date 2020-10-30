Market Commentary

Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Adam Young | MD at Rowdy BagsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rob Rose | Editor at Financial Mail and Brandon Topham | Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Calib Cassim - CFD at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Calib Cassim | CFO at EskomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tanton | Leadership Entrepreneur and Managing DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan Silberman | CEO at Webfluential.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jessica Spira | Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMBLISTEN TO PODCAST