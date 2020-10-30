Market Commentary

Today at 06:10 Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Jeremy Doveton-Helps - Brand Manager at Kamers

Today at 06:20 Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Jeff Ayliffe

Today at 06:40 Doctor's Surgery Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos

Today at 07:10 My amazing life: Andy Kawa Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Andy Kawa

Today at 07:40 Dealing with noisy neighbours Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Chantelle Gladwin - Legal Expert In Property Law at Shindlers Attorneys

Today at 08:10 Everything you ever wanted to know about space but where afraid to ask Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Kechil Kirkham

Today at 08:40 Bulls vs Stormers at Loftus Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Xola Ntshinga, rugby commentator

Today at 08:45 Night at the District Six Museum Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Nik Robinowitz

Today at 09:10 Profile: Alfred Adriaan Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Guests

Alfred Adriaan - Comedian at Comedian

