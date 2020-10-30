Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeremy Doveton-Helps - Brand Manager at Kamers
Today at 06:20
Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
My amazing life: Andy Kawa
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Andy Kawa
Today at 07:40
Dealing with noisy neighbours
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Chantelle Gladwin - Legal Expert In Property Law at Shindlers Attorneys
Today at 08:10
Everything you ever wanted to know about space but where afraid to ask
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kechil Kirkham
Today at 08:40
Bulls vs Stormers at Loftus
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xola Ntshinga, rugby commentator
Today at 08:45
Night at the District Six Museum
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nik Robinowitz
Today at 09:10
Profile: Alfred Adriaan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alfred Adriaan - Comedian at Comedian
Today at 09:45
Tye Platinum
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Join us for a musical trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela Sing along with 7de Laan's beloved 'Aggie' as the actress spins her favourite hits from the 80s and 90s. 30 October 2020 6:42 PM
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

30 October 2020 6:35 PM

Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth


Friday File: Rowdy Bags

30 October 2020 7:10 PM

Adam  Young  | MD at Rowdy Bags

FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn

30 October 2020 6:28 PM

Rob Rose | Editor at Financial Mail and Brandon Topham | Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Eskom interim result

30 October 2020 6:22 PM

Calib Cassim - CFD at Eskom

Eskom interim results

30 October 2020 6:18 PM

Calib Cassim  | CFO at Eskom

Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties

29 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus - how to manufacture time in your business so that you spend more time leading and less time doing

29 October 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

How to prepare for retrenchment

29 October 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Tanton | Leadership Entrepreneur and Managing Director

TikTok signs first African influencer Ryan Silberman

29 October 2020 7:03 PM

Guest: Ryan  Silberman | CEO at Webfluential.com

Private healthcare faced with emigration, shrinking insured population risks in COVID wake

29 October 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Jessica  Spira | Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB

[WATCH] 'Driver' on N2 filmed sitting on passenger seat with nobody driving

Local

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why?

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Shocked France bolsters security after church killings

30 October 2020 8:54 PM

Anti-France protests draw thousands in Asia, Middle East

30 October 2020 8:16 PM

Angelo Agrizzi’s R16 million Italian villa forms part of his bail deal

30 October 2020 6:33 PM

