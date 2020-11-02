Growing business which stands for sustainability and ethical consumerism.

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Rightful Share: An income movement unveils plan for a basic income grant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Karen Jooste - Founder at Rightful Share
Guests
Karen Jooste - Founder at Rightful Share
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 06:25
First Great White Shark spotted in Gansbaai since lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kelly Baker - Marine Biologist at Marine Dynamics
Guests
Kelly Baker - Marine Biologist at Marine Dynamics
125
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: SABC reveal plans media streaming platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Wills - Managing Director at Africa Analysis
Guests
Andre Wills - Managing Director at Africa Analysis
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Zondo commission hears of SAA irregularities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 08:07
The world is holding breath as US citizens head to polls
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Will Stevens - Acting U.S. Consul-General at the U.S. Consulate in Cape Town
Guests
Will Stevens - Acting U.S. Consul-General at the U.S. Consulate in Cape Town
125
Today at 08:21
Can one still freeze gym memberships without losing out?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
SCOPA expresses concern about lack of rexcsources at UIF
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
125
Today at 10:08
Kieno in Conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
125
Today at 10:45
Bring the Bouwers Home
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Will Conservative Media attempt to steal election for Trump?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up