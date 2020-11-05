The JSE partners with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

Guest: Dr Leila Fourie | CEO at JSE
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adrian Maizey | Founder and Head at Rand GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steve Binnie | Chief Executive Officer at SappiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Nhamo | Head of Trading and Currency Specialist at Ironhead TradingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Carlo Gonzaga | non-executive director at Fiamme HoldingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST