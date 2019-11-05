Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin with Chelsey Dulaney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Frank Solomon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomons
Today at 10:45
Patrick Wales- Homeless Entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patrick Wales
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Diversity and inclusion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
10 million tons of food going to waste in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:07
What charges Dudu Myeni faces on revealing ID of unidentified witness. Will reserving the right not incriminating herself be an adequate defence?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 12:08
by-election
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Paul Berkowitz
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 12:23
Prasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Cbs news reporting trump will not concede even if biden gets 270 today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:40
Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Exclusive interview: President of Nambia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target and stay in school With her angelic vocals, Bernie is now going to pay it forward and raise money for other pupils in need, with her planned concert. 6 November 2020 7:07 AM
Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm. 6 November 2020 6:57 AM
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual pre... 5 November 2020 5:45 PM
View all Local
No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA. 6 November 2020 9:59 AM
I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA '"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe. 6 November 2020 9:12 AM
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas... 5 November 2020 3:19 PM
View all Politics
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021 Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging. 5 November 2020 7:14 PM
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money' "That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze. 5 November 2020 3:04 PM
View all Business
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

5 November 2019 8:33 AM

“As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)

5 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus: Why engineering mindsets make the worst and best builders of businesses

5 November 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Starbucks - bucking the 2020 trend with eight store openings in four weeks

5 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Adrian Maizey | Founder and Head at Rand Group

The JSE partners with fintech company Globacap to establish private markets

5 November 2020 7:15 PM

Guest: Dr Leila Fourie | CEO at JSE

Sappi's debt reaches R31 billion

5 November 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Steve  Binnie | Chief Executive Officer  at Sappi

Market Commentary

5 November 2020 6:44 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

Local currency dips below R16.00 to the dollar as US elections comes to a head

5 November 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Tim  Nhamo | Head of Trading and Currency Specialist at Ironhead Trading

US elections 2020: Joe Biden edges ahead

5 November 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga

4 November 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Carlo Gonzaga | non-executive director  at Fiamme Holdings

Consumer Ninja : Rise in Digital Consumerism

4 November 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Trending

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

Local Politics

CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target and stay in school

Local

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

Opinion Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Bushiris back in court as co-accused Willah Mudolo applies for bail

6 November 2020 9:55 AM

WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Dudu Myeni's testimony at Zondo Inquiry

6 November 2020 9:11 AM

Lesufi to present findings of probe to family of boy who drowned in school pool

6 November 2020 9:10 AM

