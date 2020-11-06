The EU questions SA's black empowerment laws

Kganki Matabane | Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)
Arabile Gumede speaks to Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council about EU-South Africa's concerns on BEE laws. SAA's former chair, Dudu Myeni tried to stonewall State Capture Inquiry. Friday File is Co-founder at Camissa Coffee, Theo Snyckers
