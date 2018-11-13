[Live, real-time experiment] We find out which food delivery app is SA's best

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Clip: Voxies from outside court as people come in their hundreds to Support ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Yengeni, Bongo, Supra and Gigaba show up for Ace Magashule in Bloem.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Age Magashule in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika
Today at 12:12
Ace Magashule appears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Ace Magashule appears in court- Case Postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charles Smith- Media24 Reporter
Today at 12:15
Is releasing the quarterly crime stats helpful or a hindrance?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 12:23
National Commissioner dismisses Deputy National Commissioner following serious allegations of corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Hendrik Venter - Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD)
Today at 12:27
MINISTER CELE TO RELEASE THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020/2021 - Dip in.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
60% youth unemployment - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 12:37
Clip: Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint an interim CSA Board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shando Theron
Today at 12:40
Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shama Nathoo - Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub (UA Hub)
Today at 12:41
Live: CSA briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
SABC presses ahead with plans to retrench hundreds of employees-
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Madoda Mxakwe. Chief Executive Officer, SABC
Today at 12:45
The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:52
US ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY 'NO EVIDENCE' OF COMPROMISED VOTES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator.
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Angelo Agrizzi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Knitted Knockers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dana Biddle
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Rape survivor Andy Kawa on ho she sued police for allegedly botching her investigation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Kawa
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Borderline Personality Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Tasneem Mahomed
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to Introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The case against Ace Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 15:40
CSA in a state of "disaster" as members pull plug on interim board.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
SA chefs who are trailblazers of sustainable fishing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neill Anthony - Culinary Advisor at La Mouette
Today at 16:10
How will access to a Covid-19 vaccine work once it is established?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Dr Essack Mitha unpacks Pfizer breakthrough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Essack Mitha
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ace's day in court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles Smith - News24 head of news in the Free State
Today at 17:20
Join Prof Thuli Madonsela to help students in financial need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Xola Njengele - SRC Chairperson
Today at 17:46
Rowlene talks about her new single 'Stop' and debut album '11:11'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rowlene . - SA Artist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
