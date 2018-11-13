[Live, real-time experiment] We find out which food delivery app is SA's best

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Clip: Voxies from outside court as people come in their hundreds to Support ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Clip: Yengeni, Bongo, Supra and Gigaba show up for Ace Magashule in Bloem.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Age Magashule in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika
Today at 12:12
Ace Magashule appears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Ace Magashule appears in court- Case Postponed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charles Smith- Media24 Reporter
Today at 12:15
Is releasing the quarterly crime stats helpful or a hindrance?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 12:23
National Commissioner dismisses Deputy National Commissioner following serious allegations of corruption
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Hendrik Venter - Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD)
Today at 12:27
MINISTER CELE TO RELEASE THE CRIME STATISTICS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020/2021 - Dip in.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
60% youth unemployment - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 12:37
Clip: Cricket South Africa’s Members Council won’t appoint an interim CSA Board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shando Theron
Today at 12:40
Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shama Nathoo - Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub (UA Hub)
Today at 12:41
Live: CSA briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
SABC presses ahead with plans to retrench hundreds of employees-
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Madoda Mxakwe. Chief Executive Officer, SABC
Today at 12:45
The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Quentin Williams - Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:52
US ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY 'NO EVIDENCE' OF COMPROMISED VOTES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator.
Today at 12:52
Pre-record: Angelo Agrizzi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Knitted Knockers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dana Biddle
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Rape survivor Andy Kawa on ho she sued police for allegedly botching her investigation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Kawa
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Borderline Personality Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Tasneem Mahomed
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open to Introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The case against Ace Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube
Today at 15:40
CSA in a state of "disaster" as members pull plug on interim board.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 15:50
SA chefs who are trailblazers of sustainable fishing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neill Anthony - Culinary Advisor at La Mouette
Today at 16:10
How will access to a Covid-19 vaccine work once it is established?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Dr Essack Mitha unpacks Pfizer breakthrough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Essack Mitha
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ace's day in court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles Smith - News24 head of news in the Free State
Today at 17:20
Join Prof Thuli Madonsela to help students in financial need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Xola Njengele - SRC Chairperson
Today at 17:46
Rowlene talks about her new single 'Stop' and debut album '11:11'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rowlene . - SA Artist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved. 13 November 2020 11:08 AM
We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident "People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu. 13 November 2020 9:26 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Local
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says government and the private sector need to work together... 12 November 2020 5:12 PM
View all Business
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars. 12 November 2020 10:38 AM
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
[Live, real-time experiment] We find out which food delivery app is SA's best

[Live, real-time experiment] We find out which food delivery app is SA's best

13 November 2018 8:06 PM

Andrew Ross of Chaos Theory experiments on-air to see which food delivery app is the best one to use.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer

12 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.

12 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rooibos LTd agrees not to enter into long-term supply pacts

12 November 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Martin Bergh |  MD at Rooibos Ltd

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more

12 November 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Saffron  de la Rouviere | Founder & Owner  at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism borders opened and alcohol sales back to "normal":

12 November 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Anthony Leeming | CEO at Sun International Group 
 Graham O'Connor | CEO at Spar Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

12 November 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Multichoice results

12 November 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: Tim  Jacobs | CFO at Multichoice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

11.1 million (30.8%) working age people in SA are unemployed

12 November 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Ndumiso Hadebe | Independent Economist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)

11 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Dov  Girnun | Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer corner with Wendy Knowler

11 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Make your retirement savings last longer

Business Opinion Lifestyle

We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident

Local

Kataza released by NCC in South Peninsula, but not to Slangkop home

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

5 people wounded, 3 critical in Florida shooting

13 November 2020 11:46 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ace Magashule appears in court on corruption charges

13 November 2020 11:26 AM

Top cop Sitole fires deputy Mgenwya following corruption charges

13 November 2020 10:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA