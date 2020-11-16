Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%

Guest: Chris Schutte | CEO at Astral
Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business ConsultantsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Jean Willers | MD at Nielsen Sports SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shameel Joosub | Group CEO at Vodacom |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Eric Levenstein | Director at Werksmans AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justice Zak Yacoob | at Former Constitutional Court Judge |
Genevieve Quintal | Political editor at Business Day
Guest: Francis Gavin | Owner / Manager at Farm Fresh OnlineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Parmi Natesan | Chief Executive Officer at Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST