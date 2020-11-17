R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
EFF on continuing protest action at Brackenfell HS
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Wandile Kasibe - Member at Black People’s Crisis Committee
Today at 05:46
SABC withdraws redundancy notices after presenters tools down
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thandi Smith - Head of Policy at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Fruit tree project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Faine Loubser
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Luxury for less(?)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Motsoaledi deflects blame in Bushiri grilling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angel Thembisile Khanyile - DA MP and member of Home Affairs portfolio committee
Today at 07:20
Santam loses Covid-19 claims court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 08:07
Wednesday panel: Recent N2 protest dissected further
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Patrick Mngxunyeni - City of Cape Town Councillor (ANC) and Chairperson of sub-council 10
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:37
Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says no Brackenfell High pupils in Grade 8 to 11 will write exams on Friday. 17 November 2020 6:26 PM
View all Local
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months. 17 November 2020 12:52 PM
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates" The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause di... 17 November 2020 11:40 AM
View all Politics
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Business
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all Sport
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave

R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave

17 November 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Lebogang Mosiane | COO at Kagiso Capital 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes

17 November 2020 8:13 PM

Guest: Peter Armitage | CEO at Anchor Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

17 November 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Neville   Mandimika | Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

17 November 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Investment Conference hope to attract more business to the country

17 November 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Jacko Maree/ Presidents's special Investment Envoy and Chairman of council at St Andrew's College 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

17 November 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nitety One report a massive half-year loss

17 November 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Hendrik Du Toit/ CEO at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the covid -19 crisis and help preserve jobs

17 November 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Adrian Gore/ Founder and Group chief Executive officer at Discovery Limited 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money

17 November 2020 12:08 PM

Guest: Dorah Sithole | Former Food Editor at True Love Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up

16 November 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

Business Politics

Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days

Business Local

Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore

Local

[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

Local World

EWN Highlights

Commuters urged to use alternative transport on Wednesday amid taxi march

17 November 2020 6:48 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Numsa workers want Mpumalanga secretary out over 'abuse of power'

17 November 2020 6:47 PM

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA