Consumer Ninja : Wendy Knowler

Today at 04:50 Health: Movember looks at the hairy situation of men's mental health Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Garron Gsell - Country Manager at Movember Foundation

125 125

Today at 05:10 IFP approaches High Court for the removal of Zandile Gumede Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Velenkosini Hlabisa - Leader at IFP

125 125

Today at 05:46 Zondo delayed ruling for Zuma's recusal application Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Modidima Mannya - Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Is it worthwhile getting water delivered to fill your pool? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lionel Berman

125 125

Today at 06:40 Six Fourty Feature: Planet-First Sports Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Bushiris expected back in the dock today Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: NLC: red flag raised five years ago Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 08:45 SARB says cheques are getting bounced out Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tim Masela - Head of the National Payment System

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with DW Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission

125 125

Today at 11:05 Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125