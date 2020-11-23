Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
125
Today at 05:10
Democratic Lawyers of SA backs Zondo
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mvuzo Notyesi - President at The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
Guests
Mvuzo Notyesi - President at The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
125
Today at 05:46
Initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkosi Dudumayo - Eastern Cape Provincial General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Guests
Nkosi Dudumayo - Eastern Cape Provincial General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
The best decorated holiday home in the country is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rick Van der Galien - Owner of South Africa’s best decorated holiday home 2019
Guests
Rick Van der Galien - Owner of South Africa’s best decorated holiday home 2019
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : What is a virtual card and how does it keep you safe?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafisa Akabor
Guests
Nafisa Akabor
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Six injured in station deck taxi shooting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:20
historic battle as Zondo v Zuma escalates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Guests
Karyn Maughan
125
Today at 08:07
Fedhasa weighs in on non-payouts to restaurant owners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
125
Today at 08:21
Nyanga youths wake up at 1am to stand in queues for clients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bahle Ngqula
Guests
Bahle Ngqula
125
Today at 09:50
Latest Covid figures and warning by government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 10:33
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
125
Today at 10:45
Green School launches in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Guests
Alba Brandt
125
Today at 11:05
Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up