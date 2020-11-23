Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Today at 05:10
Democratic Lawyers of SA backs Zondo
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mvuzo Notyesi - President at The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
Today at 05:46
Initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nkosi Dudumayo - Eastern Cape Provincial General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The best decorated holiday home in the country is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rick Van der Galien - Owner of South Africa’s best decorated holiday home 2019
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : What is a virtual card and how does it keep you safe?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafisa Akabor
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Six injured in station deck taxi shooting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
historic battle as Zondo v Zuma escalates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 08:07
Fedhasa weighs in on non-payouts to restaurant owners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 08:21
Nyanga youths wake up at 1am to stand in queues for clients
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bahle Ngqula
Today at 09:50
Latest Covid figures and warning by government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:33
Sanlam lockdown lessons survey
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam
Today at 10:45
Green School launches in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 11:05
Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue The City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the EFF for damages caused during the demonstration on Friday... 23 November 2020 1:29 PM
Former Al-Qaeda hostage opens up about his six years in captivity on Wednesday South African Steve McGown was captured by Al Qaeda for six years in Mali. He's the extremist group’s longest-held surviving capti... 23 November 2020 10:46 AM
Filling up your pool for summer? Expert says treat borehole water first Pool expert Lionel Berman provides tips on topping up your pool using either groundwater or tap water or having water delivered. 23 November 2020 8:23 AM
View all Local
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal... 23 November 2020 10:09 AM
Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit' Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the DA at a hotly contested provincial conference on Saturday. 22 November 2020 11:23 AM
View all Politics
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings. 23 November 2020 7:28 PM
Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor. 23 November 2020 6:28 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

23 November 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Peter Brooke | Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Other People’s Money

23 November 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi | Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness

23 November 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Pepe Marais | Group Chief Creative Officer  at Joe Public

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA retailers war over home delivery service heats up with the of Woolies Dash

23 November 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Evan Walker | Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn

23 November 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Basil Sgourdos  | CFO at Naspers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit

23 November 2020 6:55 PM

Guest:  Leon Lourens | CEO at Pepkor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%

23 November 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: Dr Richard Friedland | CEO at Netcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moody's and Fitch downgrades push SA further into

23 November 2020 6:20 PM

Guest: Trudi Makhaya | economic advisor to SAs President Ramahosa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: The Lollipop League

20 November 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Brigette Barnett

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

20 November 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Business Lifestyle

Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank

Local

'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig'

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO: Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede

23 November 2020 9:00 PM

DBE probes another leaked matric exam paper

23 November 2020 8:59 PM

Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

23 November 2020 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA