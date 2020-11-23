Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn

Today at 04:50 Travel & Tourism: The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Blessing Manale - Spokesperson at Department of Tourism

Today at 05:10 Democratic Lawyers of SA backs Zondo Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Mvuzo Notyesi - President at The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)

Today at 05:46 Initiation rites will remain suspended in the Eastern Cape Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Nkosi Dudumayo - Eastern Cape Provincial General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 The best decorated holiday home in the country is back Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Rick Van der Galien - Owner of South Africa’s best decorated holiday home 2019

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : What is a virtual card and how does it keep you safe? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Nafisa Akabor

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Six injured in station deck taxi shooting Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:20 historic battle as Zondo v Zuma escalates Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Karyn Maughan

Today at 08:07 Fedhasa weighs in on non-payouts to restaurant owners Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA

Today at 08:21 Nyanga youths wake up at 1am to stand in queues for clients Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bahle Ngqula

Today at 09:50 Latest Covid figures and warning by government Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 10:33 Sanlam lockdown lessons survey Today with Kieno Kammies

Mariska Oosthuizen - Head of Brand at Sanlam

Today at 10:45 Green School launches in South Africa Today with Kieno Kammies

Alba Brandt

Today at 11:05 Lester in conversation with French Ambassador to SA Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Transaction Capital Annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital

Today at 19:08 ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work

