Market Commentary

Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 22:05
You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nkazi Sokhulu - Co-founder & CEO at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

24 November 2020 6:39 PM

Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank


Investment School - Investing for your children part 2

24 November 2020 8:04 PM

Guest: Nerina Visser

Investment School - Investing for your children

24 November 2020 7:58 PM

Guest: Rick  Martin  | CFO at Satrix

Africa Business Focus

24 November 2020 7:35 PM

Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

24 November 2020 7:32 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

"Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.

24 November 2020 7:03 PM

Richard  Truter | Writer & Film Director at Another Tomorrow 

Transaction Capital Annual results

24 November 2020 6:59 PM

David Hurwitz  | CEO at Transaction Capital 

SA Reserve Bank sounds warning bells about deterioration of banks’ creditworthiness

24 November 2020 6:33 PM

Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker

Unemployment Insurance Fund on the verge of a collapse if it is forced to again extend special benefits

24 November 2020 6:27 PM

Robert Legh | Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)

Other People’s Money

23 November 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi | Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

24 November 2020 8:24 PM

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s overstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

