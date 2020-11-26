Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: Anxiety in children
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Chris Langsveld - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 21:05
Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Award winning investigative journalist and author of "VBS: A Dream Defrauded
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour. 26 November 2020 2:13 PM
WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde Premier Alan Winde says officials will consider the possibility of isolating certain regions in the Western Cape as part of the re... 26 November 2020 10:27 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 26 November 2020 9:10 AM
View all Local
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday. 26 November 2020 4:07 PM
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping... 26 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Politics
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town "Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. 26 November 2020 1:24 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

26 November 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus

26 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guests: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Property Market Outlook

26 November 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: John Loos | Property Economist at FNB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia

26 November 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Leon Campher | CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to

26 November 2020 7:05 PM

Guest: Magda Wierzycka | CEO at Sygnia Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday's bargain hunting during a health pandemic

26 November 2020 6:32 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EOH and the State Capture episode ( Missed being another VBS ? )

26 November 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Stephen Van Coller | CEO at EOH

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD

25 November 2020 8:03 PM

Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder | MD at Chicken Licken

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja Talks Banks

25 November 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town

Business

WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde

Local

Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible

World

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

26 November 2020 7:00 PM

Mabuza grilled by MPs on Eskom, SAA’s financial woes

26 November 2020 6:45 PM

Online learning must become a permanent feature, says Nzimande

26 November 2020 6:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA