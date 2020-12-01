The government has asked unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed. 3 December 2020 4:43 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
The government has asked unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year

The government has asked unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year

1 December 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand


Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?

3 December 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Maya Fischer French

Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020

3 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator|

Business Pivoting in 2020

3 December 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andrew Ross | Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)|

SA Tourism sector maybe kneecapped again by new Covid19 lockdown restrictions. Can SA's economy afford it ?

3 December 2020 7:09 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)|

The Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA’s lockdown

3 December 2020 6:59 PM

Guest: Imraan Soomra | CEO at Oceana Group

Market Commentary

3 December 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

Govt pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servants wage bill increase

3 December 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Musa Mabesa | Principal Executive Office at Government Employees Pension Fund (Gepf

$400 million needed from the sale of a stake in its bankrupt national airline, SAA

3 December 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Antony Sguazzin | Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News

Eskom's former controversial CEO, Matshela Koko gets cross examined at the State Capture Commission

3 December 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN

Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

2 December 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group

Trending

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

Local Business

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on containing COVID-19

3 December 2020 8:50 PM

President declares NMB a COVID-19 hotspot, introduces more restrictions

3 December 2020 8:18 PM

Matshela Koko claims Ramaphosa interfered with Eskom’s board to get him fired

3 December 2020 7:47 PM

