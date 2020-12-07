Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
By any meanings necessary: An allegory about the ANC and corruption
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturer
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit' In her latest legal blow, the High Court found that the Public Protector did not conduct a proper investigation and relied on "dis... 7 December 2020 5:35 PM
A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged. 7 December 2020 4:10 PM
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort int... 7 December 2020 1:50 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It's heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children's book titled 'Faizel and the Stars'. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

7 December 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Peter Brooke | Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group


Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS

7 December 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Dr Jonathan Louw | CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)|

Business Book feature : Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace

7 December 2020 7:33 PM

Guest:

Razia Khan | Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank|

A cautionary tale about the vaccine-optimism priced into global stock markets

7 December 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Pieter Hundersmarck | Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management

Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub

7 December 2020 7:10 PM

Guest: Tinashe Ruzane | Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder

What does it take to launch a new luxury SA hotel during a pandemic?

7 December 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Judiet Barnes | Sales, Marketing and Brand Executive for Kruger Shalati

Former President Mbeki appears for the first time at the ANC NEC in a decade

7 December 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst

High Court sets aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’

7 December 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: Bernard Hotz | Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans

Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa

4 December 2020 7:01 PM

Guest: Shaun Mc Dermott | Director at Charlotte Rhys SA

Market Commentary

4 December 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

Local Business

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Business

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

Business Opinion Politics

Organisers of JBay Rage cancel festival due to COVID-19 concerns

7 December 2020 8:18 PM

ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

7 December 2020 7:09 PM

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

7 December 2020 7:07 PM

