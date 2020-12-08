Africa Business Focus

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Those who Live in Cages
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Summer Sun Safety
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Tarryn Jacobs
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
City cancels events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
SA's Live music industry decimated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwen Ansell
Today at 16:05
Durban child begging syndicate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Changes to the Children's Act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Shanaaz Matthews
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Brexit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:20
Ghana election: Nana Akufo-Addo and his second term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right. 11 December 2020 11:30 AM
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running' Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch. 11 December 2020 7:37 AM
View all Local
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Eskom to make huge announcement to the nation at 2:30 pm Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
Cheap 'gap cover' fixes hellishly expensive, inadequate medical aid Pippa Hudson asks Certified Financial Planner Alec Riddle to explain the ins and outs of Gap Cover. 10 December 2020 2:56 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
View all Entertainment
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

8 December 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Adetunji Omotola | Independent  African Analyst


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

10 December 2020 7:31 PM

Guest: Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African workers set for 5% rise in wage in 2021

10 December 2020 7:16 PM

Guest: Melanie Trollip | Director: Talent & Reward South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

10 December 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Stefano Marani | CEO at Renergen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The prospects of loadshedding

10 December 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

10 December 2020 6:44 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O

10 December 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Dr Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner

10 December 2020 6:15 PM

Guest: Adrian Gore | Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja

9 December 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid

Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one)

Local Lifestyle

British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined

World Business Lifestyle

Zulu: Over 11 million people received special COVID grants worth R15.5 billion

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Traffic cops can’t arrest you for outstanding fines - JPSA

11 December 2020 11:05 AM

Court to decide whether matrics will rewrite leaked exam papers

11 December 2020 10:46 AM

