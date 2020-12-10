Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
The Makers Landing, V&A's new food cornerstone opens today
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Lift-off for Lift
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gidon Novick - Co-Founder at Lift Airline
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa -KWAKHONA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What now for Brexit as deadline looms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
125
Today at 07:20
CPOA CFO on closures of three Cape Flats facilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolani Phukwana - CPOA CFO
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Craig Bullock
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Bullock - High Performance Manager at DanceSport South Africa
125
Today at 08:21
City Faves : CrossStitchSupplies.co.za
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Barnard - Owner of CrossStitchSupplies.co.za
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Clifford Coonan from DW in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Bargaining council "Mafia" burdening SMME's for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neeroj Daya - Owner of Fine Furniture in Paarden Eiland
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze-2020 VISION: Reflecting on her Lockdown Diaries of 202o
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy Crossing with Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane
125
Today at 11:45
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
