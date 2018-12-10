'Evidence is solid. Poor people’s money was used illegally. Shivambu benefitted'

Today at 12:05 Chief Justice Mogoeng briefs media and Mogoeng prays against any Covid-19 vaccine 'from the devil' to be 'destroyed by fire' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

Today at 12:07 Ramaphosa signs performance contracts of all cabinet Ministers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Thabisile Chonco - Constitutional Law lecturer at Dulla Omar institute at UWC

Today at 12:10 The Tribunal into western cape judge president John Hlophe is expected to resume today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

Today at 12:10 Hlope closing argument's The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter

Today at 12:15 Mosilo Mothepu's powerful statement on whistleblowing at State Capture. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:15 Could Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer create unfounded fears around vaccine safety? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct

Today at 12:23 The State Capture Inquiry continues hearing evidence related to Global consulting firm McKinsey. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Cape Cannabis Club suspend operations immediately as legality is called into question The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jack Stone

Today at 12:27 Matric Exams: Judgment expected in rewrite case. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 Civil society condemns brutal murder of couple in draaifontein farm The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fani Ncapayi

Today at 12:37 The Minister of Social Development will brief members of the media on the department’s social relief measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Today at 12:37 Ryland Fisher: The South Africa We Want to Live In The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ryland Fisher

Today at 12:40 How YOU can help support St Luke's combined hospice this Xmas The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ronita Mahilall

Today at 12:41 Christmas comes early for the ANC in Oudtshoorn and Bushbuckridge, but it loses a seat to a new party in the Overberg The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:45 Sport Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:45 Film 'White Gold' highlights the persecution of people with Albinism in Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Refilwe Modiselle - Model And Musician at ...

Luke Bradford - Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:56 Ending off with high note! Till next year for the Midday Report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:07 On the couch - "Stroop" filmmakers Bonne de Bod and Susan Scott back with new documentary Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bonne De Bod

Susan Scott

Today at 13:35 Book Club - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Terry-Ann Adams

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Summer Sun Safety Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Tarryn Jacobs

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 15:10 City cancels events Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 15:40 SA's Live music industry decimated Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gwen Ansell

Today at 16:05 Covid hospital admissions rise Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 16:20 Eskom "Working Hard" to avoid Christmas Black-Outs Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 16:55 Just the Hits Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:35 Rapid Fire Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 18:09 Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement

Today at 18:13 Corporate art, is it an investment or not ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

