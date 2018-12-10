'Evidence is solid. Poor people’s money was used illegally. Shivambu benefitted'

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Chief Justice Mogoeng briefs media and Mogoeng prays against any Covid-19 vaccine 'from the devil' to be 'destroyed by fire'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 12:07
Ramaphosa signs performance contracts of all cabinet Ministers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabisile Chonco - Constitutional Law lecturer at Dulla Omar institute at UWC
Guests
Thabisile Chonco - Constitutional Law lecturer at Dulla Omar institute at UWC
Today at 12:10
The Tribunal into western cape judge president John Hlophe is expected to resume today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 12:10
Hlope closing argument's
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter
Today at 12:15
Mosilo Mothepu's powerful statement on whistleblowing at State Capture.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Could Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer create unfounded fears around vaccine safety?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Guests
Chris Oxtoby - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 12:23
The State Capture Inquiry continues hearing evidence related to Global consulting firm McKinsey.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Cape Cannabis Club suspend operations immediately as legality is called into question
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jack Stone
Guests
Jack Stone
Today at 12:27
Matric Exams: Judgment expected in rewrite case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Civil society condemns brutal murder of couple in draaifontein farm
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fani Ncapayi
Guests
Fani Ncapayi
Today at 12:37
The Minister of Social Development will brief members of the media on the department’s social relief measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Ryland Fisher: The South Africa We Want to Live In
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryland Fisher
Guests
Ryland Fisher
Today at 12:40
How YOU can help support St Luke's combined hospice this Xmas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronita Mahilall
Guests
Ronita Mahilall
Today at 12:41
Christmas comes early for the ANC in Oudtshoorn and Bushbuckridge, but it loses a seat to a new party in the Overberg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Sport Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
Film 'White Gold' highlights the persecution of people with Albinism in Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Refilwe Modiselle - Model And Musician at ...
Luke Bradford - Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative
Guests
Refilwe Modiselle - Model And Musician at ...
Luke Bradford - Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Ending off with high note! Till next year for the Midday Report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch - "Stroop" filmmakers Bonne de Bod and Susan Scott back with new documentary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Susan Scott
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Susan Scott
Today at 13:35
Book Club -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Guests
Terry-Ann Adams
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Summer Sun Safety
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Tarryn Jacobs
Guests
Dr Tarryn Jacobs
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
City cancels events
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
SA's Live music industry decimated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwen Ansell
Guests
Gwen Ansell
Today at 16:05
Covid hospital admissions rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Eskom "Working Hard" to avoid Christmas Black-Outs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Jitsvinger's vernacular spectacular
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
Guests
Richard von Geusau
