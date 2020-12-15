Market Commentary

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Waterfalls and swimming holes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tim Lundy
Tim Lundy
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Labour court shoots down public sector wage increase bid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 07:20
Transnet having to share its rail network is good for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mesela Nhlapo - CEO at The RailRoad Association (RRA)
Mesela Nhlapo - CEO at The RailRoad Association (RRA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Lockdown sees many turning side hustles into main business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adele Harding - Owner at Gasoline Graphics
Christiaan Scheepers - Accountant, tax expert at C Consult Inc
Megan Pentz-Kluyts - Nutritionist/President at Association Of Diatetics
Adele Harding - Owner at Gasoline Graphics
Christiaan Scheepers - Accountant, tax expert at C Consult Inc
Megan Pentz-Kluyts - Nutritionist/President at Association Of Diatetics
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
How will they prioritise vaccine recipients in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Safura Abdool Karim - Senior researcher and public health lawyer at PRICELESS SA, Wits School of Public Health
Safura Abdool Karim - Senior researcher and public health lawyer at PRICELESS SA, Wits School of Public Health
Today at 09:13
Fanafikile Lephakha's 5 500km expedition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
SANTA 'IMMUNE' TO COVID-19, CAN STILL MAKE CHRISTMAS ROUNDS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Today at 10:15
Ryan Stramrood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Ryan Stramrood - Extreme Swimmer at ...
Ryan Stramrood - Extreme Swimmer at ...
Today at 10:20
Paraplegic swimmer completes Robben Island crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alwyn Uys
Alwyn Uys
Today at 10:45
Jaco Griessel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Ella’s little things
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tamsyn Joseph
Tamsyn Joseph
Today at 11:21
Digital parenting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 11:32
Cape Town students join a million climate activists from around the world in “Climate Action Project”
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Whats trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 15:20
Interview Colin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Simon Gear
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Simon Gear
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
